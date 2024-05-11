Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of WAT traded up $14.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.11. 791,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,443. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.03 and a 200 day moving average of $311.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

