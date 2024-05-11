Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 218.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $11.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $760.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $761.92 and a 200-day moving average of $676.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $722.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

