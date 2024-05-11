Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

