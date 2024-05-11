Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,318 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 378,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $86,856,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

