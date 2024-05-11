Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,319. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $184.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
