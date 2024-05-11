Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Leju has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

