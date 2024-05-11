Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $144.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.