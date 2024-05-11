Lincoln National Corp Acquires 237 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $625,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,367,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $6,043,821. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $261.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.01 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

