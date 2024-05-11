Lincoln National Corp Buys 8,073 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNOV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4,035.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 260,826 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $7,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 127,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 52,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 521,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,077 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

FNOV stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

