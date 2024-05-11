Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,964,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,786,000.

BATS PAVE opened at $39.38 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

