Lincoln National Corp Decreases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:WELL opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.12. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.07.
Read Our Latest Report on Welltower
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.