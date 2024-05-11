Lincoln National Corp Has $606,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,127,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,444,000 after purchasing an additional 717,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,413,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,176,000 after buying an additional 106,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,590,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,810,000 after acquiring an additional 166,968 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.08.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

