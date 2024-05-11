Lincoln National Corp Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Up 1.3 %

CLX stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.71%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

