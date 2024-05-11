Lincoln National Corp Has $688,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $130.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,207 shares of company stock valued at $42,681,947. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

