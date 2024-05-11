Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,367 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

