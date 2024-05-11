Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after buying an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $179.75 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $185,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,103 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,465.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,691 shares of company stock valued at $61,115,840 over the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

