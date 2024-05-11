Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,273 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVT opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 250.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

