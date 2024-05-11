Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,235 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after acquiring an additional 494,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,905,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE FSK opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.23.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

