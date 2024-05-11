Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Roth Mkm

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEV has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins cut Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.99.

NYSE:LEV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,036. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

