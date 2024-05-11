Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Down 6%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $18.10. 27,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 129,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $571.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 548,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 230,755 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

