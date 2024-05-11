LivePerson’s (LPSN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

LPSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 2,721,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,267. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $6,102,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 755,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 523,694 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in LivePerson by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 466,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

