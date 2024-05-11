Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.33 ($0.70).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLOY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.69) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 54.30 ($0.68) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.56 ($0.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 128,118 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £66,621.36 ($83,695.18). In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($83,695.18). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($565,326.63). Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

