Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Releases Earnings Results

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $137.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

LOMA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 935,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOMA shares. UBS Group cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.