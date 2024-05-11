Loop Capital Upgrades LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) to “Hold”

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

NYSE LL opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.52.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in LL Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth $29,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LL Flooring during the third quarter worth $87,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LL Flooring by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LL Flooring during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

