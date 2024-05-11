Loudon Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 134,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

EMR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.55. 2,355,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

