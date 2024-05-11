Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 36.0% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,948,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,479,914. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.62.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

