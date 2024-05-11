Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $73,662,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after acquiring an additional 291,833 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,758 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 243,409 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,148,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,838 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 142,868 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $87.25 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

