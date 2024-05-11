Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

