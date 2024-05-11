Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $45.73 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

