MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.78.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 88.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 349.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

