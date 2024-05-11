Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Down to $39.88

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.88, but opened at $36.55. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 87,188 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 5.74%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 28,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,085,897.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,712.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,633. 18.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

