Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,938,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,396. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,508,000 after purchasing an additional 727,764 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 882,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,316,000 after buying an additional 45,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

