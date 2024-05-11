Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.03.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. On average, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

