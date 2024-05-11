Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $205.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.47 and a twelve month high of $209.20. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

