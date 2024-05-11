Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 929 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 19.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $207,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $121.52 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,600 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

