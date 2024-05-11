Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 11,077 Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

