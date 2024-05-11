Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 5,402 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.