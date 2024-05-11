Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 51.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $17.74 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPENLANE news, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,288.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

