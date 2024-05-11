Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $385,000 Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after buying an additional 88,295 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 534,795.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,132.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.