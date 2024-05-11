Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 3.23. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

