Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $569,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 45,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Jefferies Financial Group

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.