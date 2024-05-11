Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $614,000 Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,744,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,477,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

EPAC opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

