Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $693,000 Stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Park National were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Park National by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Stock Performance

NYSE PRK opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average is $125.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.70. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

