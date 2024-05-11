Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in PHINIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 768,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of PHINIA by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 816.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

PHINIA Stock Performance

PHIN stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

PHINIA Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.