Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.44.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

