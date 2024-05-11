Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6,377.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,431 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $1,659,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Price Performance

Strategic Education stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategic Education

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,264. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Strategic Education

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.