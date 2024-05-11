Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 399 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

