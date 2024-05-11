Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 57 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTS opened at $231.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.21 and a 1-year high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.41. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

VRTS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

