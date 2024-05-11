Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 965 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 435,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,169,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 292,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,177,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 252.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get Our Latest Report on XHR

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.