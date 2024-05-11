Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 67,851 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 101,272 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 276.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 189,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 138,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Cinemark Stock Down 0.3 %

CNK opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.25. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

